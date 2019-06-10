



Claire’s Stores, Inc., is issuing a voluntary recall of one of its makeup sets after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated a possible presence of asbestos fibers in the powder eyeshadow part of the kit.

Claire’s and the FDA announced the recall for JoJo Siwa Makeup Set (Batch/Lot No. S180109) earlier this week and said while the cosmetic product is no longer available in stores, it may still be in homes.

Today, the FDA is releasing new results from its continued testing of cosmetic products for asbestos & is warning consumers to not use 2 additional products that have tested positive for asbestos & have been recalled https://t.co/p4AACHd9y8 pic.twitter.com/DYtSelENEj — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 6, 2019

The kit contains eyeshadow, two lip glosses and nail polish, is geared toward tweens.

Siwa, 16, first appeared in “Dance Moms” and now has her own Youtube channel with 9.78 million subscribers.

Another recall for the Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, Batch No. S1603002/PD-C1179 also tested positive for asbestos.

The JoJo Cosmetic Kit was offered for sale from July 2018 to May 2019 and has since been removed from stores. The kit was sold in Claire’s stores nationwide and on http://www.claires.com.

Consumers who have these batches/Lots of Beauty Plus or Claire’s products should stop using them. Claire’s said that any consumers who may have purchased this product should discontinue use and return it to a Claire’s store for a full refund.