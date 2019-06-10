SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man fleeing from police after an attempted traffic stop was killed Friday morning near Seat Pleasant after crashing his vehicle into a fire hydrant and a gate.
Police said the man, Deshawn Williams of Washington, D.C., drove past an officer who was conducting stationary radar on East Capitol Street at Maryland Park Drive going 58 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.
The officer tried to pull Williams over, but he kept driving, crossing into the oncoming lane of traffic to pass other vehicles.
He then lost control of his vehicle, striking the gate of a business and a fire hydrant, police said. The crash ejected him from his vehicle.
Williams died a short time later at an area hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at (301) 731-4422 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (866) 411-TIPS (8477).