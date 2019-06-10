BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore police officer was convicted Monday of second-degree assault and misconduct in office for assaulting a man on the street in August 2018.
The city’s state’s attorney’s office said Officer Arthur Williams faces 10 years in prison for the assault charge when he heads to sentencing on August 9.
According to the city’s state’s attorney’s office, Williams and another officer were on duty in the 2500 block of Monument Street around 11:40 a.m. on August 11 when Williams got out of the car and told a man on the street to “come here.”
The two exchanged words and when the man tied to walk away, Williams grabbed his arm.
Williams asked the man for identification so he could write a “citizen contact receipt,” and when the man asked questions Williams pushed him into a building and punched him in the face and head multiple times.
Williams reportedly told his command staff he saw the man with marijuana and told him to put it away or leave, and when he came back to the area later the man still had the drugs. Body camera footage and civilian cell phone video disproved the officer’s claims.
The victim was admitted to the hospital with multiple abrasions and lacerations to his mouth stemming from the incident.