ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Senate President Mike Miller said “the news is largely good” regarding his battle with cancer.

In a letter to his colleagues last week, he said while he still has back pain due to the cancer in his bones, he continues to face an improving diagnosis.

In January, the longtime legislator announced he was fighting advanced prostate cancer.

Miller also thanked his fellow legislators for their hard work during the past session and said he looks forward to continuing to work with them.

