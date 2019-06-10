BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new program is bringing the next wave of technology to Baltimore City laundromats.

Libraries Without Borders is teaming up with Pratt Libraries to work to turn the page for good in Southeast Baltimore.

Mayor Jack Young and City Council President Brandon Scott were guests in Monday’s “Wash and Learn Initiative” at Hipp Laundromat.

The Pratt Library, Libraries Without Borders and Media Democracy Fund are bringing technology stations to laundromats across the City like the one at the Hipp Laundromat.

“We’ll be providing two spaces with librarians doing one on one tech training and programming as well as programming with our community partners,” said Heidi Daniel, Pratt Library President and CEO.

“It was a process of figuring out what the community is looking for. We didn’t just parachute in here. It was a long, long process of talking to folks at the laundromat about what you want to see,” said Adam Echelmal, CEO of Libraries Without Borders.

Each technology station is equipped with computers, iPads and books to train the mind.

All ages are welcome to not only read, but learn computer skills and build resumes like Dominic Ford from East Baltimore.

“I think it can help because if you can get the youth, you can stop the future from being so corruptive just like me. I was young and now I see that there’s people out there willing to show things that will help your community,” Ford said.

A community that just witnessed yet another violent weekend in Baltimore. The “Wash and Learn Initiative” is hoping this will start a new cycle in Charm City.

Hipp Laundromat is one of four locations across the city that the initiative is investing in.