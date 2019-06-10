Filed Under:Babe Ruth, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Lelands, Local TV, Orioles, Talkers

NEW YORK (WJZ) — A Baltimore Orioles team photo from 1914 featuring legendary baseball star Babe Ruth sold for just over $190,000 at an auction in New York City.

The rare photo of Ruth in an Orioles jersey fetched $190,373 at the Lelands 2019 Spring Classic Auction that closed June 7, the most ever for a sports photo, according to a Lelands public relations official.

A 1914 Baltimore Orioles team photo featuring Babe Ruth. Courtesy: Lelands

The sale more than doubled the prior record price for a sports photo, an original version of the famous Ty Cobb sliding photo from 1910 that sold for $77,098.

Ruth spent half a season with the Orioles before being sold to the Boston Red Sox.

