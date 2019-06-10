Comments
MARBURY, MD. (WJZ) — Fire marshals are searching for a suspect who allegedly placed and ignited fireworks in a mailbox in Charles County intentionally over the weekend.
While they said there was no firefighter response, they said the owner discovered the mailbox at around 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The mailbox was damaged at an estimated cost of $50.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.