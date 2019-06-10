PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police troopers made more than 3,800 traffic stops over the weekend that led to dozens of impaired driving arrests and the recovery of multiple loaded handguns and drugs.
Troopers statewide arrested 59 impaired drivers between Friday and Sunday. Two of the impaired drivers were also charged with illegally possessing a firearm.
A third loaded handgun was recovered from a traffic stop and the driver was also possessing drugs.
In Frederick County a traffic stop led to a handgun recovered along with drugs. The drugs seized included 60 oxycodone pills, nine vials of crack cocaine, and approximately 9 grams of heroin and two strips of suboxone.
In Anne Arundel County, a traffic stop led to a drug seizure of 46 gel capsules of heroin. The heroin seized all together weighed around 12.5 grams.
Troopers throughout the state issued 2,774 citations, 2,631 warnings and 447 safety equipment repair orders.