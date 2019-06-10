Comments
HARWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — Two teens in Anne Arundel County are injured after the ATV they were driving flipped over on Friday, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call at around 8:27 p.m., saying a 17-year-old girl was having seizures. When they arrived at 123 Three Rivers Road in Harwood, they found two people were injured from an ATV accident.
Witnesses said the ATV flipped and ejected both of the passengers.
The 17-year-old girl was having seizures, possibly related to injuries sustained during the incident.
She was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center by a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter. The 14-year-old girl, who was driving the ATV, was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.