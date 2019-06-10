  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Police have charged a former Uber driver in connection with allegations a woman who was riding in the Uber was raped last Sunday.

31-year-old Joshua Jamaal Robinson, of the 200 block of River Way Ct, 21117 was charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and two counts of second-degree assault.

Robinson has his bail review at 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Joshua Jamaal Robinson. Courtesy: Baltimore County Police Department

The alleged incident happened Saturday just before midnight on West Timonium Road and Jenifer Road in Mays Chapel.

Police said the incident was “isolated” and they do not believe there are other victims. Corporal Vinson said the alleged victim’s cooperation is essential to the investigation.

