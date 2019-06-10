Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some light showers were around earlier in the day, but tonight a batch of more steady rain and showers are approaching the region.
A cold front will be crossing the state overnight ,and will bring some locally heavier showers to some regions, until it passes east of the state by early tomorrow.
Drier and sunny skies will move in for a nicer, and less humid Tuesday. Wednesday is also looking to be comfortable and dry.
By early Thursday, another front will bring more showers, and some thunder to the region. Cooler and drier conditions will follow for the end of the week.
Have a nice week, Bob Turk