BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have a wet one for ya today. Misty, foggy, rainy, and maybe loud as we do have a heavy thunderstorm or two in the outlook. The Storm Prediction Center has no part of the area in a severe “watch box” but we will keep an eye on that today.
Then two really nice days on tap with sunshine, normal temps, and not too humid. The normal daytime high is 82°. By weeks end 83° will be the normal high.
Not really too much going on to be honest. We are in the days leading up to Father’s Day 2019. Right now the Dad’s Day afternoon forecast is clouds, and some sun, with a humid high of 85°. There might be a bit of wiggle room in that Sunday outlook for a tad more sun. We’ll see. On that thought I will just end with this.
I’m Jake and Savannah’s dad. Have a safe day.