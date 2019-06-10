  • WJZ 13On Air

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a woman made an unfounded bomb threat Monday morning outside of the Bel Air location of the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration.

The threat was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the building at 501 West MacPhail Road. The woman claimed there was a bomb in her car.

The MVA requested the Bel Air location be temporarily closed and everyone inside the building was told to “shelter in place,”

Maryland State Police K9 unit responded, scanned the car and deemed the area safe.

The MVA location and roads in the area were reopened by about 10:30 a.m.

The woman, who never made it inside the building, was taken into custody and moved to an area hospital for an emergency evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

