BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left a 23-year-old man injured.
Police were called to an area hospital around 3:39 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When police arrived, they found the man being treated for gunshot wounds to his body.
Investigators believe that the victim was in the 5300 block of Cuthbert Ave. when he was shot.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.