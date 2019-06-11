Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — 58 people were arrested in Maryland as part of a two-month nationwide initiative cracking down on sex offenders targeting children, state police said Tuesday.
The Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, made up of law enforcement officials from around the state, conducted 320 investigations in April and May, leading to 110 search warrants being executed.
Across the country, more than 4,500 agencies took part in the initiative, dubbed “Operation Broken Heart.”
Among the individuals arrested are:
Allegany County
Anne Arundel County
Caroline County
Cecil County
Charles County
Harford County
Garrett County
Montgomery County
Prince George’s County
St. Mary’s County