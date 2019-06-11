Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, child sexual exploitation, Local TV, Maryland, Operation Broken Heart, Sex Offenders, Talkers

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — 58 people were arrested in Maryland as part of a two-month nationwide initiative cracking down on sex offenders targeting children, state police said Tuesday.

The Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, made up of law enforcement officials from around the state, conducted 320 investigations in April and May, leading to 110 search warrants being executed.

Across the country, more than 4,500 agencies took part in the initiative, dubbed “Operation Broken Heart.”

Among the individuals arrested are:

Allegany County

Andrew Brock

Anne Arundel County

Nathan Olish

Anthony Lapaglia

Eric Whithey

Caroline County

James Sleasman

Cecil County

Saul Hansen

Charles County

Anthony Robinson

Harford County

Sandeep Patel

Garrett County

Jerry Kestner

Montgomery County

Mirantsoa Rabe

Charles Kopfstein-Penk

Andrzej Piwoarski

Prince George’s County

Kevin Nelson

Christopher Harris

James Garrison

St. Mary’s County

Raekwaughn Milburn

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s