TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools have unanimously approved to start school after Labor Day, pending approval from the State of Maryland.

There will also be a 10-day spring break period under this decision.

If the school system does not receive approval from the state they will start school after Labor Day with a six-day spring break period.

The choices– either start before or after Labor Day weekend.

Parents said if they start the school year after Labor Day, it means their kids get a longer summer. But the trade-off with that is getting a shorter spring break.

An online survey went out to parents back in May posing the school start date question. The feedback will fuel the Baltimore County School Board’s decision as they put the question up to a vote Tuesday night.

“I actually believe starting after Labor Day makes a lot of sense. I think families like to have the opportunity to have a family vacation in August and I think when you start before Labor Day it really shortens up the summer,” said parent Michael Boyea.

Their two options include starting the school year on Monday, August 26 and ending Tuesday, June 16 with a four-day spring break– or starting Tuesday, September 3 and ending Friday, June 19, with a week off for spring break.

