GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 32-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with multiple drug counts after a traffic stop Monday.
Anne Arundel County Police said detectives pulled over Alexander Stafford III near Hidden Brook Drive and Secret Bend around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
During the stop, they reportedly saw drug paraphernalia in plain view.
When detectives searched his car, they reportedly found nearly 5.5 grams of powdered cocaine, a digital scale and silver spoon with cocaine residue on them, 64 plastic bags and $850 in cash.
Stafford was arrested and charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute.
Police said he was also driving with a suspended license.