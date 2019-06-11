WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A former U.S. Navy employee who lived in Maryland before moving to Japan pleaded guilty Tuesday to the production, transportation and possession of child pornography.
Spencer Eugene Steckman, 35, formerly of Silver Spring, was charged in March of 2018 with one count of production of child pornography, one count of transporting child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
If the court accepts the plea, Steckman would be sentenced to between 25 and 45 years in prison.
Steckman admitted in court to enticing a 13-year-old boy in 2017 to take sexually explicit photos of himself in exchange for money and PlayStation video game redemption codes. He also admitted to enticing another 13-year-old boy to take inappropriate photos and videos in exchange for an iPhone that same year.
Steckman moved to Japan for work in mid-November 2017 and transported and possessed the porn there.
Further investigation found Steckman had enticed eight more victims dating back to 2008 when he was living in California.
Sentencing is set for November 7.