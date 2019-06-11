



Though the Federal Treasury may say it’s not time, Governor Larry Hogan is urging them to reconsider its decision to delay the release of the Harriet Tubman $20 bill.

The governor said that while the release was originally slated for 2020, “citizens across Maryland and the country will instead have to wait nearly a decade for this new bill to reach general circulation,”

“Dorchester County, Maryland is incredibly proud to be a steward of Harriet Tubman’s lasting legacy, but her influence reaches far beyond the borders of our great state,” wrote Governor Hogan. “I hope that your department will reconsider its decision and instead join our efforts to promptly memorialize Tubman’s life and many achievements.”

Gov. Hogan said in a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, in part:

“I urge you to reconsider your decision to delay the release of the Harriet Tubman $20 bill. Much of our progress as a nation – most notably in the struggle for freedom and equal rights – can be attributed to the sacrifices of this American hero.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD) and Rep. John Katko (R-NY), the authors of the Harriet Tubman Tribute Act in the House of Representatives, also previously sent a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressing their disappointment in the recent delay of the new design of the $20 note.

The Tubman designs were first announced by the Obama administration in 2016.

Cummings and Katko have introduced the Harriet Tubman Tribute Act in 2015, 2017 and most recently in February 2019.

Officials said the redesign of the $20 and other bills is more about protecting them from counterfeit issues.

“She dedicated her life in selfless service to others and to the cause of freedom,” the governor said. “Her unbelievable acts of heroism, courage, and sacrifice have more than earned her rightful place among our nation’s most pivotal leaders. She deserves this honor.”