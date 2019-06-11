Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday morning for an attempted robbery and stabbing of a man in Hillcrest Park
Dorian Anthony Ross-Knox, of the 2900 block of Rayshire Road, 21230, was arrested shortly after the incident happened.
Baltimore County Police said he aroused suspicion when he reported being another victim of an attempted robbery at the park following the stabbing.
Police then determined Ross-Knox was actually the suspect who approached the victim and another man and tried to rob them at gunpoint.
When the victim fought back, Ross-Knox pulled out a knife and stabbed him, then fled on foot.
He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing scheduled for later Tuesday.
Ross-Knox faces the following charges:
Attempted 1st Degree Murder
Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
1st Degree Assault
2nd Degree Assault
2 counts Armed Robbery
2 counts Robbery
False Statement to Officer
False Statement to Officer with Intent to Cause Investigation