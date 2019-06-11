Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A 32-year-old Pennsylvania man was found guilty Tuesday in Carroll County of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin.
The county’s state’s attorney’s office said a Westminster police officer found Michael Welsh asleep and slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in November 2018.
The officer woke him up to make sure he was okay. Welsh denied medical treatment and drug use.
A drug dog searched around the vehicle and indicated there were drugs inside. Officers searching the vehicle found 18 gel capsules of fentanyl, some mixed with heroin.
During testimony, the jury learned Welsh purchased the fentanyl in Baltimore and brought it back to Carroll County.
A sentencing is set for August 26.