ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will attend a celebration on Wednesday for Clarksville Middle School eighth-grader Saketh Sundar, one of the co-champions at this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Ball also said he congratulates the other Howard County students who participated in the national competition, including Veer Tuliani, Michael Kittredge, Teresa Cherian, Luke Suko, and Kristin Millburn.
“My congratulations to Saketh Sundar on this remarkable achievement, he has made our entire community so proud,” said Ball. “This year’s spelling bee was an incredible marathon that the world will never forget. Congratulations to all Howard County spellers and thank you Mr. Sundar for representing our county so well on the national stage.”
After going 20 rounds, Sundar was named the National Champion along with seven other spellers.
The ceremony will be on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Miller Branch Library in Ellicott City.