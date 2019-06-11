  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Michael Harrison, Sexual assault, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced the arrest of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while posing as a police officer.

Richard Barnes, 50, is charged with rape, assault and impersonating an officer. Police say that Barnes was wearing a security guard uniform.

Barnes was a security guard with the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS).

UMMS released a statement in regard to the incident:

“We are shocked and saddened by these allegations and are cooperating fully with the investigation.”

The victim initially said that the incident happened inside of a Baltimore City Police cruiser, but Harrison said that the incident happened in a dark colored SUV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s