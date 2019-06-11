Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced the arrest of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while posing as a police officer.
Richard Barnes, 50, is charged with rape, assault and impersonating an officer. Police say that Barnes was wearing a security guard uniform.
Barnes was a security guard with the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS).
UMMS released a statement in regard to the incident:
“We are shocked and saddened by these allegations and are cooperating fully with the investigation.”
The victim initially said that the incident happened inside of a Baltimore City Police cruiser, but Harrison said that the incident happened in a dark colored SUV.