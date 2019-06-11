Comments
ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — Two people were arrested earlier Monday after allegedly robbing a PNC Bank in Annapolis, police said.
At around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to the PNC Bank at 737 E. College Parkway, Annapolis, for a report of a robbery.
A woman, identified as Rachel Stewart, reportedly entered the bank, implied she had a weapon and passed a note demanding money. The employee complied and turned over the cash.
Stewart, 45, was located at a home nearby in the 1600 block of Secretariat Dr., Annapolis, and arrested for robbery and assault-related charges– including theft of $100 to under $1,500 and reckless endangerment.
Blake Nicholson, 22, was also charged with robbery and obstructing/hindering.
