ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — Two people were arrested earlier Monday after allegedly robbing a PNC Bank in Annapolis, police said.

At around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to the PNC Bank at 737 E. College Parkway, Annapolis, for a report of a robbery.

A woman, identified as Rachel Stewart, reportedly entered the bank, implied she had a weapon and passed a note demanding money. The employee complied and turned over the cash.

Stewart, 45, was located at a home nearby in the 1600 block of Secretariat Dr., Annapolis, and arrested for robbery and assault-related charges– including theft of $100 to under $1,500 and reckless endangerment.

Blake Nicholson, 22, was also charged with robbery and obstructing/hindering.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    June 11, 2019 at 1:33 pm

    Who in the hell robs banks anymore?

