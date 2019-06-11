Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A quick look at the forecast for the coming days. Tomorrow look for increasing clouds later on, and a very nice comfortable high of 76.
Clouds increase tomorrow night, and rain may develop by early Thursday morning in most areas. The rain may be heavy at times, especially on the Eastern Shore.
A cold front will cross later on Thursday, accompanied by some gusty thunderstorms, then a cooler dry day will emerge on Friday.
Warmer but dry weather for Saturday and a high in the low 80’s.
For Father’s Day, very warm and more humid air returns, and there will be a chance for a thunderstorm later on as well.
Highs should be in the mid to upper 80’s! Have a nice week! Bob Turk