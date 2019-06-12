Comments
PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a suspicious death in Pikesville after an 18-year-old woman was found in her home suffering from trauma to the upper body late Tuesday night.
Police were called to a home in the 7400 block of Kathydale Road, 21208 just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night where the woman, identified as Dymond Ariel Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of her death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Unit detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.