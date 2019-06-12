BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the second day of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore at the Marriott in Harbor East for its spring assembly.

They have been met with several protests, including one from a survivor network of those abused by priests.

The bishops and cardinals meet in Baltimore amid another sex scandal that broke last year in Pennsylvania, where a grand jury report charged 300 priests with more than 1,000 sexual assaults on children over 50 years.

Wednesday afternoon calls for reform rang loud outside, including a group headed by a former priest. He is calling on the attorney general to open a federal investigation into the church’s sexual abuse cover-ups and financial practices.

“It’s these bishops who are just corrupt to the core. They are now going to argue today about reporting crimes. They still want to police themselves,” said former priest Robert Hoatson.

Just last week, Baltimore’s Archbishop Lori acknowledged a mistake in not revealing $7,500 in gifts he received from then-West Virginia Bishop Michael Bransfield, after a Washington Post reported surfaced.

Bransfield spent church money on chartered flights, $182,000 on fresh flowers, and $1,000 a month on liquor.

“It is a mess and it is not stopping,” Hoatson said.

Bransfield is also accused of sexually harassing young priests, in some cases inappropriately touching them.

“This is a very criminal organization in many, many ways. Especially in the hierarchy,” Hoatson said.

Bishops inside the conference addressed the calls for reform.

Add in the SOT from the show

Protests continued throughout Wednesday outside the Marriott from survivors of church sexual abuse.