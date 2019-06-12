Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4400 block of Franconia Drive around 4:58 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s