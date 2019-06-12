Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Harford Transit LINK announced it will offer free rides on all its fixed routes on Thursday, June 20, to celebrate National Dump the Pump Day.
The American Public Transportation Association organizes the annual event to promote public transportation as a cost-saving traveling option.
According to the American Public Transportation Association, commuters who switch from cars to public transportation can save — on average — $847 per month and $10,164 each year.
Harford Transit LINK operates six fixed routes Monday through Friday with 12 buses countywide and into Cecil County.