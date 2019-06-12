Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday named 11 new appointees to the University of Maryland Medical System Board in an overhaul brought on by concerns over business relationships and practices within the board, including the “Healthy Holly” scandal that led former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign.
The appointees are set to take their positions by July 1.
The 11 new board members are:
- Elisa Basnight, currently the senior vice president of supply chain for the American Red Cross
- Kathleen A. Birrane, part of the Insurance Sector and the Litigation Practice Group at DLA Piper
- Dr. Joseph A. Ciotola, Jr., currently a health officer for the Queen Anne’s County Department of Health
- Matthew Clark, Hogan’s chief of staff
- Wanda Queen Draper, formerly the executive director and a member of the founding board of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture in Baltimore
- Jason Frankl, the senior managing director of FTI Consulting, Inc.
- Glenn T. Harrell, a retired senior judge of Maryland’s Court of Special Appeals
- Joyce M. Johnson, a physician with experience in the civilian and military sectors
- Bonnie Phipps, currently the senior vice president and group operating executive for Ascension Health
- Joseph T. N. Suarez, the director and executive advisor for community partnerships with Booz Allen Hamilton
- John T. Williams, the chairman and CEO of Jamison Door Company
In a statement, Hogan’s office said he will make additional appointments in the coming months.
Also Wednesday, the board unanimously elected James C. “Chip” DiPaula, Jr., chairman and Alexander Williams, Jr., vice chairman.