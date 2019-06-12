Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is weighing in on a plan that would give lawmakers in Washington, D.C. a pay raise.
On Twitter, Hogan said legislators, “need to focus on doing their jobs and adopting an actual budget.” In a second tweet, he added, “Quite frankly, most Americans probably think the deserve pink slips instead of pay raises.”
The comments come as Democratic majority leader and Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer pushes for fatter paychecks.
Hoyer said the raises are about the House’s ability to be competitive as an employer and to get the best and brightest.