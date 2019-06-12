BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is facing life in federal prison without parole for a multi-day shooting spree throughout Baltimore in 2017.

Mausean Carter was convicted of first degree murder for the killing of Martell Harris. He was also convicted of four separate counts of attempted second degree murder, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence and a prohibited person in possession of a handgun.

In February, Carter was separately convicted of two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence and a prohibited person in possession of a handgun for an incident that occurred on Dec. 15, 2017.

On Dec. 14, 2017, officers responded to a report of a non-fatal shooting in the 4400 block of Reisterstown Road around 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper left arm.

The victim indicated he had been at a food marked in the 2700 block of West Coldspring Ave. when he was shot.

Six .40 caliber shell casings and one projectile were later found at the scene of the incident.

Later that day, officers responded to the 4500 block of Reisterstown Road for a separate shooting around 2:55 p.m. The victim, identified as Harris, was lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds — one to the head and another to the neck.

Harris was transported to Sinai Hospital and died as a result of his injuries. Officers found five .40 calibert shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

Detectives investigating the shooting obtained surveillance video from a business in the 4400 block of Reisterstown Road which showed a gray Sedan speed through the parking lot moments after the shooting.

On the afternoon of Dec. 14, 2017, officers responded to another report of a shooting at a store located in the 900 block of Poplar Grove Street. Officers found a victim lying face down in the back of a store and were told the victim was saying his evening prayers when he was shot.

The victim died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Officers were also advised that two non-fatal victims had been in the store and went to area hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds. Eleven 7.62x39mm casings were recovered from the scene.

Camera footage showed a gray Sedan pull up in the front of the store. The driver discharged what appeared to be an assault-style weapon from the driver’s side window multiple times.

On Dec. 15, 2017, a patrol officer stopped a silver Sedan matching the description of the vehicle involved in the shooting. The lone occupant of the car was Carter. He sped off in the car, starting a 50 minuted police pursuit which ended at the intersection of Gwynn Falls and Reisterstown roads.

During the pursuit, Carter fired randomly at officers and citizens, injuring three different victims.

Located inside of the car after the pursuit was a 7.62x39mm Bulgarian 95 rifle and a .40 caliber Hi Point Smith & Wesson handgun.

A search warrant was obtained for the defendant’s home and ammunition matching both weapons were recovered.

Carter’s sentencing is scheduled for August 16, 2019.