BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 11000 block of Reisterstown Road just before 7 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

