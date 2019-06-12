  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday night and two others were injured in Baltimore.

Police said they arrived at the 1400 block of May Court around 12 a.m. Wednesday after a shooting was reported in the area. They found one of the victims suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

At 12:18 a.m., officers were notified of two walk-in shooting victims.

Two men, 30 and 43 years old, were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were also shot in the 1400 block of May Court.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

