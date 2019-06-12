Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An earthquake was reported in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night, and could reportedly be felt in areas of Maryland.
The preliminary rating of the earthquake was a magnitude of 3.4.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at around 8:30 p.m. in Mifflintown, which is about an hour from the state line.
Areas of Western Maryland and Baltimore County reportedly felt the earthquake that originated in Central Pennsylvania.
Frederick, Westminster and Monkton were among the areas in Maryland that felt the magnitude of the earthquake.
I didn’t feel it in Sykesville!