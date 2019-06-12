ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police have charged two men in connection to a Wednesday morning apartment robbery.
An observant contacted police around 2:26 a.m. to report two men trying to open apartment doors in the 800-899 blocks of Monroe Street.
Officers arrived and located two suspects. When the suspects saw the officers, one fled the area on foot and dropped a backpack.
The man was stopped by officers and was identified as Robin Mojica, 20, of Annapolis.
The other suspect was identified as Nelson Amaya, 22, of Annapolis. Amaya also had a backpack and officers were able to trace the items to an apartment in the 800 block of Monroe Street.
The items were stolen from the apartment while the residents were sleeping. A door had been left unlocked.
Mojica was charged with five counts relating to burglary and Amaya was charged with four counts relating to burglary.
Both are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.