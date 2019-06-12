Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 4400 block of Franconia Drive around 4:58 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.