OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Former United States Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is speaking at the Maryland State Bar Association’s legal summit and annual meeting in Ocean City.
Rosenstein is one of the event’s keynote speakers along with CNN chief legal analyst and best-selling author Jeffrey Toobin.
Rosenstein’s speech is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The former deputy attorney general left the Trump administration in May after just over two years with the justice department.
Prior to heading to Washington, Rosenstein served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland from 2005 to 2017.