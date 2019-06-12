  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announced the passaged of a Senate Resolution they authorized to celebrate the accomplishments of the University of Maryland Women’s lacrosse team, which recently won its 14th National NCAA Championship.

The team compiled a record of 22-1 in 2019, and the team’s senior class amassed a home record of 45-0 over the last four years.

In addition to celebrating the team’s accomplishments, the senators underscored the importance of the contribution of goalie Megan Taylor, who was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four and the winner of the Tewaaraton Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate player. It was the first time ever a goalie has received this distinction.

“The University of Maryland’s Women’s Lacrosse Team is the definition of consistency, class and accomplishment,” said Senator Cardin. “This is a team that always took the field fully prepared, always had each other’s backs, and always represented our state in a way that made its denizens and alumni proud.”

“Maryland could not be more proud of our National Champion Women’s Lacrosse team, and I’m thrilled to join Senator Cardin in honoring Coach Reese and all the players on this great accomplishment. Go Terps,” said Senator Van Hollen.

