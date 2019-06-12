Filed Under:Baltimore News, Hamilton, Local TV, Talkers, The Hippodrome

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good news for anyone hoping to see Hamilton when it comes to Baltimore this summer.

Hundreds of tickets are still available just two weeks before the show is set to begin.

For the first couple of shows at The Hippodrome, there’s only a handful of seats available for an upward of $300.

But come July, there are still plenty of tickets available starting at about $160.

Hamilton turned 4-years-old back in February. It has won 11 Tony’s, a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s