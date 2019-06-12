Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good news for anyone hoping to see Hamilton when it comes to Baltimore this summer.
Hundreds of tickets are still available just two weeks before the show is set to begin.
For the first couple of shows at The Hippodrome, there’s only a handful of seats available for an upward of $300.
But come July, there are still plenty of tickets available starting at about $160.
Hamilton turned 4-years-old back in February. It has won 11 Tony’s, a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.