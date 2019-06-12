TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — York Road in Timonium was closed where it intersects at E. Padonia Road Wednesday after a water main break created a large sinkhole.
Crews turned off the water, but not before it began cascading North up the street. Construction workers had been working on the water main when it broke.
Officials are now concerned about the adjacent gas line. The sinkhole removed the dirt holding the line in place, and BGE crews responded to fix the problem.
The gas line must be secured before any repairs can begin on the broken water main and the road. The gas work will take until at least 10 a.m. to fix.
The Baltimore County Fire Department responded to check on fire hydrants in the area. It is unclear if any businesses in the area were affected.
Drivers should avoid the area until the road is reopened. Deerco Road can be used as an alternative route.