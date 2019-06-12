  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:30 AMWJZ News @ 6:30AM
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland Traffic, Sinkhole, Talkers, Timonium, Water Main Break, York Road

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — York Road in Timonium was closed where it intersects at E. Padonia Road Wednesday after a water main break created a large sinkhole.

Crews turned off the water, but not before it began cascading North up the street. Construction workers had been working on the water main when it broke.

Officials are now concerned about the adjacent gas line. The sinkhole removed the dirt holding the line in place, and BGE crews responded to fix the problem.

The gas line must be secured before any repairs can begin on the broken water main and the road. The gas work will take until at least 10 a.m. to fix.

The Baltimore County Fire Department responded to check on fire hydrants in the area. It is unclear if any businesses in the area were affected.

Drivers should avoid the area until the road is reopened. Deerco Road can be used as an alternative route.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s