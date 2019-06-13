LUTHERVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An Independence Day extravaganza in Baltimore County will include a free concert at Oregon Ridge featuring Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Thursday.

The concert on July 3 will have student performers with the Lutherville Music Society, fireworks and fun.

Admission is free, but tickets are required and will be given on a first come, first served basis on EventBrite on the County’s website. Children who are three years and under don’t need a ticket.

The concert starts at 8 p.m.

“This event is important to Baltimore County and my administration was committed to making sure residents still have the opportunity to celebrate July 4th at Oregon Ridge,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. “I’m excited and thankful to the Baltimore Symphony Musicians for their willingness to participate in this year’s event despite the current challenges.”

The full symphonic program will be led by Jacomo Bairos, music director of the Amarillo Symphony and recent guest conductor of such orchestras as the San Francisco Symphony, Boston Pops, and the National Symphony Orchestra. Bairos will lead a program of patriotic-themed orchestral works, featuring music by Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland and John Williams, in addition to traditional marches.

The program with conclude with Tchaikovsky’s stirring 1812 Overture along with a thrilling fireworks display.

“The BSO has performed outdoor concerts at Oregon Ridge since 1977, and the Baltimore Symphony Musicians are honored to work with county officials to maintain a presence for 2019,” says Baltimore Symphony Musicians’ community outreach coordinator and oboist Michael Lisicky. “The Baltimore Symphony Musicians are committed to being the hometown band for our city, state and Baltimore County, and this year is no different,” states Baltimore Symphony Musicians’ Committee co-chair and percussionist Brian Prechtl.

Brian Prechtl, co-chair of the players committee said they will not let the music be silenced.

“It’s a difficult moment that will help bridge the gap between management and musicians. The county is our 2nd largest supporter. We are very grateful for Baltimore County. We hope Gov. Hogan realizes he will help us,” Prechtl said.

The event will be funded by the Baltimore County Government, through a music performance trust fund that will cover the cost of the musicians.

Parking will be available on site at Oregon Ridge and at the Agriculture Center on Shawan Road. Accessibility parking will be available at Oregon Ridge. There will be no parking at the Timonium Fairgrounds this year, and there will be no rain date.