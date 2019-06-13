



Baltimore Ravens safety Anthony Levine said he wanted to buy his mom a house- so he did.

Levine grew up in Abbeville, Lousiana, in a small town with his mother, two brothers and a sister– and said his mother, Christina, sacrificed for her family to make due, working multiple jobs.

He said in a video posted on Twitter that everything he does with his kids he tries to do what his mother did for him.

“My mom is my hero, man,” Levine said.

Levine got a chance last month to pay back his mother’s sacrifices– buying her a new home in Houston and posting a video of the surprise.

“It’s just a small token of my appreciation because there is nothing- buying a house, buying a car, giving you all the money I can give you, it doesn’t show all the sacrifices that you had to make for us you know?”

It’s emotional when you come from the bottom and you can buy your mom a brand new house! Click the link in bio to see full video! pic.twitter.com/1b3sUh4Qry — Co Cap™️ (@ALevine41) June 10, 2019

Levine posted the full video of the behind the scenes action of the generous gift to the woman who raised him on his foundation’s website, “Anthony Levine 4Every1 Foundation,”

“Mom, you were a soldier, you never wavered, even when times were getting hard- it was looking rough- we didn’t have s***, you know you made due, and this is a small appreciation,” Levine said in the video.

The Ravens safety had always told his mother he was going to buy her a house, but she said she was still surprised when it actually happened.

“I’m very excited, like, I’m speechless though, but very very excited,” His mother said. “I’m very grateful,”