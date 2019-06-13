BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore women were convicted Thursday of conspiring to commit a retail theft scheme after stealing $100,000 or more in merchandise from retailers and selling the items online.
Lisa M. Williams, 55, and Lyric McLaughlin, 23, both pleaded guilty to stealing large amounts of clothing and accessories from retail stores across Maryland, including Victoria’s Secret, Hollister, Sunglass Hut and Ulta.
According to information shared in court, in the first half of 2017, the duo and others entered stores together, put large amounts of merchandise into bags and leave without paying. They would then advertise and sell the stolen goods on Instagram.
Police searched Williams’ home in June 2017, finding 99 boxes of merchandise, numerous items still with store tags and security sensors attached.
McLaughlin was sentenced to four years in prison; Williams will be sentenced in late July.