BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore celebrated a milestone as crews removed a blighted home in north Baltimore.
It’s the 4,000th property demolished as part of a city and state partnership to demolish Baltimore’s blighted buildings.
“The 4,000th unit coming down, it’s quite an achievement,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.
In 2016, the state pumped money into Baltimore to tackle urban decay and launched Project Core to work with the city to remove vacant and dangerous properties- then repurpose the empty lots left behind.
“The redevelopment opportunity, in some cases, where there was not any kind of a demand or opportunity for redevelopment, we’ve turned it into parks or beautiful green spaces,” Hogan said.
In some places- senior living, housing and community centers have surfaced.
“I am so glad to see the buildings being knocked down because it means new development,” Neighbor Bernadette Taylor said.
Taylor was born in the neighborhood and watched the bricks tumble down. She said that she is hopeful the initiative will bring new development for both generations.
“It doesn’t matter how long it takes, it matters that it is happening,” Taylor said.
Mayor Jack Young said this kind of work will continue in Baltimore even though the goal of Project Core has been met.