OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a person they say has been sending a “steady stream” of distress calls near Ocean City going back as far as March.
Coast Guard officials released an audio recording of the calls Thursday in the hope that someone recognizes the person’s voice and turns them in.
The calls were made on a radio frequency designated solely for hailing and distress calls. A number have included profanity along with a message the person was “going down with the ship.”
Anyone who recognizes the voice on the recording or has any other information about the calls is asked to email the Coast Guard at cgis-baltimore@uscg.mil.