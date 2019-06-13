  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Crime, Fraud, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Pharmacy, Prescription Fraud, Talkers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A physician has been sentenced to three months in prison for her role in a fraudulent prescription scheme that cheated Connecticut’s state employee prescription benefit plan out of nearly $900,000.

Federal prosecutors say Dr. Kakra Gyambibi was sentenced Wednesday. She pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Authorities say Gyambibi, who then lived in Connecticut and now lives in Maryland, conspired with her husband to submit fraudulent prescriptions to a Mississippi-based compounding pharmacy where her husband worked as a sales representative.

Although the prescriptions had Gyambibi’s signature, she did not treat, examine, or even meet with the patients for whom the prescriptions were written. Her husband, and others, received commissions for those prescriptions.

Her husband, Kwasi Gyambibi, was previously convicted of some charges and awaits sentencing.

