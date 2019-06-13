  • WJZ 13On Air

By Paul Gessler
Filed Under:Baltimore News, D.J. Durkin, Jordan McNair, Jordan McNair Foundation, Local TV, McDonogh High School, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland football team marked the one-year anniversary of teammate Jordan McNair’s death with community events in Washington D.C. and Baltimore County.

McNair died after he suffered a heat stroke at offseason workouts last June. Thursday, the message to coaches and parents was to know when and how to intervene to prevent these deaths.

“There’s grieving every single day throughout the whole year, and there will continue to be grieving,” Maryland running back Jake Funk said.

McNair’s father Marty now educates coaches and parents about heat-related injuries and donated 20 inflatable ice tubs to local teams.

“Our main goal is to educate as many people as we can,” Marty McNair said.

One year since Jordan McNair’s death, the McDonogh graduate is remembered at his alma mater.

“It’s all about Jordan,” Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley. “This day is all about Jordan McNair. It’s all about his legacy and it’s all about the energy and spirit he brought to our football family.”

“Everybody around here, they’re wearing McNair for him,” former McDonogh teammate Alton Locks said. “This is all for him. We’re 79. We are in McNair today.”

The McNairs have filed a suit against the University of Maryland in the handling of their son’s death. The team’s head coach D.J. Durkin and strength coach Rick Court were fired and resigned in the months following McNair’s death.

