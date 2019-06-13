Comments
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was arrested on child pornography charges after police searched his home Thursday morning.
Gregory S. Quick, 34, of Edgewater, is charged with seven counts of possessing and four counts of distributing child pornography stemming from an investigation that began in May.
According to state police, officers searching Quick’s home found a number of electronic files containing child porn.
He was arrested without incident and taken to the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack for processing.