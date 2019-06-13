BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the eyes of a ‘Hamilton’ ticket hurricane- there is a digital lottery.
The Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, like many other venues over Hamilton’s success across the country, announced a digital lottery for Hamilton tickets that will begin with the first show’s performance on June 25.
40 tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will open at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 23 to the Tuesday, June 25 performance.
Digital lotteries will begin two days before each performance.
How can you get your shot?
Use the official app for ‘Hamilton’, or visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register. It costs no money to enter or participate, and each winning entrant can buy up to two tickets.
There is only one entry per person, and repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be thrown out, and those entering have to be at least 18 or older and have a photo ID that matches their name.
But make sure you’re checking the lottery regularly! Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day before the performance will be forfeited.
The tickets can be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID– and you can’t resell these golden tickets– they’ll be void if you do.